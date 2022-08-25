ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Aug. 26, ONE Championship will host ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features lightweight and featherweight MMA title fights.

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II kicks off Friday, Aug. 26, with the lead card airing live and free on ONE’s Facebook and YouTube pages starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. The main card will air on ONE’s YouTube page starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Aug. 25. Check below for full weigh-in results. The video can be viewed here.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS Ok Rae Yoon (169) vs. Christian Lee (170) – for the lightweight title

Thanh Le (154) vs. Tang Kai (155) – for the featherweight title

Muay Thai bout: Rittewada Petchyindee (145) vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (145)

Amir Khan (155) vs. Keanu Subba (153)

Paul Elliott (244) vs. Martin Batur (244)

Submission grappling bout: Renato Canuto (170) vs. Tommy Langaker (170)

Thales Nakassu (135) vs. Kantharaj Agasa (135)*

* – Fighter made weight but missed hydration; has until noon on fight day to make weight