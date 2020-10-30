On Saturday, Oct. 31, the UFC returns to its home base of Las Vegas, hosting its 39th broadcast on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, middleweights collide as Ultimate Fighter finalist Uriah Hall takes on former champion Anderson Silva. Jamaica’s Hall enters the match-up having won two straight and three of his last four. The Brazilian Silva has fallen on tough times since his title reign came to an end. The 45-year-old has recorded just one official win since 2013 and is currently on a two-fight skid.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

Advertisement

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 30.

ESPN+ Main Card

Uriah Hall () vs. Anderson Silva ()Bryce Mitchell () vs. Andre Fili ()Kevin Holland () vs. Charlie Ontiveros ()Maurice Greene () vs. Greg Hardy ()Bobby Green () vs. Thiago Moisés ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Chris Gruetzemacher () vs. Alexander Hernandez ()Adrian Yanez () vs. Victor Rodriguez ()Sean Strickland () vs. Jack Marshman ()Cole Williams () vs. Jason Witt ()Dustin Jacoby () vs. Justin Ledet ()Cortney Casey () vs. Priscila Cachoeira ()Miles Johns () vs. Kevin Natividad ()