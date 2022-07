ONE 159 Results: De Ridder Sleeps Bigdash With Inverted Triangle

On Friday, Jul. 22, ONE Championship hosted ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured a middleweight title clash between Vitaly Bigdash and Reinier de Ridder.

The event aired live and free on ONE’s website with the lead card starting at 6 a.m. ET, with the main card following immediately after. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Reinier de Ridder def. Vitaly Bigdash by technical submission (inverted triangle choke). Round 1, 3:29 – for the middleweight title

Muay Thai bout: Janet Todd def. Lara Fernandez by unanimous decision – for the interim atomweight title

Muay Thai bout: Muangthai PK.Saenchai def. Vladimir Kuzmin by split decision

Kikcboxing bout: Zhang Peimian def. Aslanbek Zikreev by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Jamal Yusupov def. Jo Nattawut by unanimous decision

Danial Williams def. Zelang Zhaxi by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:20

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee def. Liam Nolan by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:05

Marat Gafurov def. Ariel Sexton by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 4:15

Valmir da Silva def. Jin Tae Ho by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 4:50