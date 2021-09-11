    Home
    Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort Stream and Results

    On Saturday, Sept. 11, Triller Fight Club will host Holyfield vs. Belfort from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

    In the night’s headliner, former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield square off with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

    Also on the card, former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva meets former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz.

    The action airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 7 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

    FULL RESULTS
    Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield
    Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz
    David Haye vs. Joe Fournier
    Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll
