Uriah Hall (Dave Mandel/Sherdog)
UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, July 31, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, surging middleweight Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland collide. Both fighters are riding the momentum of four-fight winning streaks into the headlining affair. They will vie for a crack at a top-five opponent in their next outing should they come out victorious.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, July 30.

ESPN Main Card
Uriah Hall () vs. Sean Strickland ()
Kyung Ho Kang () vs. Rani Yahya ()
Gloria de Paula () vs. Cheyanne Buys ()
Niklas Stolze () vs. Jared Gooden ()
Ryan Benoit () vs. Zarrukh Adashev ()
Bryan Barberena () vs. Jason Witt ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Nicco Montaño () vs. Yanan Wu ()
Collin Anglin () vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan ()
Chris Gruetzemacher () vs. Rafa García ()
Danny Chavez () vs. Kai Kamaka III ()
Ashley Yoder () vs. Jinh Yu Frey ()
Trevin Jones () vs. Ronnie Lawrence ()
Orion Cosce () vs. Philip Rowe ()

