Fury vs. Ngannou: Battle of the Baddest Results

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Queensberry Promotions, along with Skills Challenge, Gimik Promotions, and Top Rank, will host Fury vs. Ngannou: Battle of the Baddest, live from the Riyadh Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event features a heavyweight boxing war as divisional king Tyson Fury takes on the top MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou.
The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye
Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean
Martin Bakole vs. Carlos Takam
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright
Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath
Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran
