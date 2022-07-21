ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash Weigh-In Video and Results

On Friday, Jul. 22, ONE Championship will host ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a middleweight title clash between Vitaly Bigdash and Reinier de Ridder.

The event airs live and free on ONE’s website with the lead card starting at 6 a.m. ET, with the main card following immediately after. The fighters hit the scales Thursday, Jul. 21. Check below for full weigh-in results. The weigh-in video can be viewed by clicking the picture above.

ONE 159 Main Card

Reinier de Ridder (204.75) vs. Vitaly Bigdash ()* – for the middleweight title

Muay Thai bout: Janet Todd (113.75) vs. Lara Fernandez (114.5) – for the interim atomweight title

Bokang Masunyane ()* vs. Hiroba Minowa (124)

Muay Thai bout: Muangthai PK.Saenchai (145) vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (144.5)

Kikcboxing bout: Peimian Zhang (124.5) vs. Aslanbek Zikreev (124.5)

Zhaxi Zelang (125.75)** vs. Danial Williams (124.5)

ONE 159 Lead Card

Muay Thai bout: Jo Nattawut (154.5) vs. Jamal Yusupov ()*

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee (169.5) vs. Liam Nolan (169)

Ariel Sexton (167) vs. Marat Gafurov (170)

Tae Ho Jin (182.75) vs. Valmir da Silva (183.5)

Lea Bivins (114) vs. Zeba Bano ()*

*Failed hydration; has until 4 p.m. SGT on fight day to make weight and hydration

**Missed weight, passed hydration; has until 4 p.m. SGT on fight day to make weight and hydration