UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Results

On Saturday, Jun. 4, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Mike Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov by TKO (elbows). Round 1, 4:40

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:01

Joe Solecki def. Alex da Silva by majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

Damon Jackson def. Daniel Argueta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Niklas Stolze by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:32

Tony Gravely def. Johnny Munoz by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:08

Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich by submission (standing guillotine choke). Round 2, 2:38