UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira Results

On Saturday, Jun. 15, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a flyweight battle between Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira.

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ and ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Miles Johns vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Lucas Almeida vs. Timmy Cuamba

Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand

Asu Almabaev vs. Jose Johnson

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van

Nate Maness vs. Jimmy Flick

Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Melquizael Costa

Josefine Knutsson def. Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)