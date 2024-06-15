UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira Results

On Saturday, Jun. 15, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a flyweight battle between Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira.
UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ and ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira
Miles Johns vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
Lucas Almeida vs. Timmy Cuamba
Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand
Asu Almabaev vs. Jose Johnson
Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van
Nate Maness vs. Jimmy Flick
Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Melquizael Costa
Josefine Knutsson def. Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
