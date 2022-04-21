BKFC Fight Night: Ft. Lauderdale Results

On Thursday, Apr. 21, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Ft. Lauderdale, live from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. The event features a heavyweight battle between Joey Beltran and Frank Tate.
The event airs live on BKTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate
Howard Davis vs. Josh Wright
Tom Shoaff vs. Bruce Lutchmedial
Jeremy Smith vs. Davian Green
Brian Duran vs. Glendel Futrell
James Lilley vs. Adam Pellerano
Gerardo Delgado vs. Leonel Carerra
Joshuah Alvarez vs. Juston Stills
Gorjan Slaveski def. Ramal Amanov by TKO. Round 1, 1:20
Vinny Turiello def. Rob Fuller by KO. Round 1, 2:00
