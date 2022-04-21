BKFC Fight Night: Ft. Lauderdale Results

On Thursday, Apr. 21, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Ft. Lauderdale, live from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. The event features a heavyweight battle between Joey Beltran and Frank Tate.

The event airs live on BKTV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate

Howard Davis vs. Josh Wright

Tom Shoaff vs. Bruce Lutchmedial

Jeremy Smith vs. Davian Green

Brian Duran vs. Glendel Futrell

James Lilley vs. Adam Pellerano

Gerardo Delgado vs. Leonel Carerra

Joshuah Alvarez vs. Juston Stills

Gorjan Slaveski def. Ramal Amanov by TKO. Round 1, 1:20

Vinny Turiello def. Rob Fuller by KO. Round 1, 2:00