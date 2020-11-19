On Thursday, Nov. 19, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the second of back-to-back events, as CFFC 88 takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new welterweight champion as Pennsylvania’s Bassil Hafez collides with undefeated Canadian Christien Savoie.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Bassil Hafez vs. Christien Savoie – for welterweight title
Sitik Muduev vs. Frank Buenafuente
Jeffrey Glossner vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
Mike Gonzalez vs. Vilson Ndregjoni
Jonathan Piersma vs. Tyler Bunting
Jerome Macalino vs. Thomas Majeski
Calogero Torreta vs. Chris Kwiatkowski (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest