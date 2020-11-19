On Thursday, Nov. 19, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the second of back-to-back events, as CFFC 88 takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new welterweight champion as Pennsylvania’s Bassil Hafez collides with undefeated Canadian Christien Savoie.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

