UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic Results

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the UFC will host UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic, live from from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event features a heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

FULL RESULTS Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – for the heavyweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

Viviane Araujo def. Karine Silva by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Mauricio Ruffy def. James Llontop by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Marcus McGhee def. Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jim Miller def. Damon Jackson by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:44

David Onama def. Roberto Romero by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Marcin Tybura def. Jhonata Diniz by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Mickey Gall by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:55

Oban Elliott def. Bassil Hafez by KO (strikes). Round 3, 0:40

Eduarda Moura def. Veronica Hardy by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)