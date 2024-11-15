UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the UFC will host UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic, live from from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event features a heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

The UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS at 6 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 15, and the weigh-in results are below. Click the picture above for the weigh-in show video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs. Eduarda Moura (125.2)

Jon Jones (237.6) vs. Stipe Miocic (248.6) – for the heavyweight titleMichael Chandler (155.6) vs. Charles Oliveira (155.6)Paul Craig (186) vs. Bo Nickal (185.4)Viviane Araujo (125.6) vs. Karine Silva (125.8)James Llontop (166.2)* vs. Mauricio Ruffy (164.4)Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.6)Eryk Anders (185.6) vs. Chris Weidman (186)Damon Jackson (155.2) vs. Jim Miller (155.6)David Onama (155.6) vs. Roberto Romero (155)Jhonata Diniz (253.2) vs. Marcin Tybura (251)Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2) vs. Mickey Gall (170.8)Bassil Hafez (171) vs. Oban Elliott (170)Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs. Eduarda Moura (125.2) * – Fighter missed weight, fined 20% of purse