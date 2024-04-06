UFC Vegas 90 Results: Allen Edges Curtis After Five Rounds of Action

On Saturday, Apr. 6, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured a battle between top-15 middleweights.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46)

Damon Jackson def. Alexander Hernandez by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Jose Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos by TKO (head kick). Round 1, 3:34

Charlie Campbell def. Trevor Peek by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Alex Morono def. Court McGee by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Łukasz Brzeski def. Valter Walker by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Norma Dumont def. Germaine de Randamie (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcão by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 4:59

César Almeida def. Dylan Budka by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 2:13

Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Tonya Mullins by TKO (knee to the body). Round 2, 3:06