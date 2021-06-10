PFL 2021 4: Regular Season Full Results

On Thursday, June 10, the Professional Fighters League will host the fourth event of its season, PFL 2021 4, from the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

In the night’s headliner, boxing superstar Claressa Shields makes her MMA debut against well-traveled veteran Brittney Elkin in a lightweight contest.

The card also features regular season action in the men’s featherweight and lightweight divisions, with notables Natan Schulte and Lance Palmer looking to bounce back from losses.

The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card airing live on ESPN 2 at 10 p.m. ET.