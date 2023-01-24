Sage Northcutt Returns May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado

ONE Championship has made its U.S. debut a little more “Super.” ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Friday, May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, and it will now featrued the return of of Sage Northcutt.

“Super” will make his way back to the Circle to face Pakistan’s Ahmed Mujtaba on the highly anticipated card, making it his second outing in ONE overall.

The American has been out of action since losing to Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE debut in 2019. That welterweight matchup saw Northcutt on the wrong end of a first-round knockout that also put him on the sideline with injuries.

He was forced to deal with complications surrounding COVID-19 during that time too, but he now healthy and in-shape once again – and ready to return to the global stage.

Standing opposite him in the lightweight battle will be a rising talent. Mujtaba has won his last two in ONE, with both victories coming in the first round. Mujtaba got a 56-second knockout over Rahul Raju in 2021 and followed the with a triangle choke submission over Abraao Amorim in 2022.

Northcutt can make a big impact in his lightweight debut in the organization. The 26-year-old joins a loaded division that is helmed by ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee.

Northcutt vs. Mujtaba is the second bout announced for the U.S. debut event, joining the epic ONE flyweight-title trilogy between divisional king Demetrious Johnson and Brazilian superstar Adriano Moraes.

Fans should expect more exciting additions to come in the days and weeks ahead.

Tickets are still available for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III. Fans can purchase their tickets at AXS.com and attend the historic event as ONE makes landfall in the United States on Friday, May 5.