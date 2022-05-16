Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 54: Vinc Pichel

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 54, featuring UFC lightweight and The Ultimate Fighter alum, Vinc “From Hell” Pichel. Pichel discussed his perspective on fighting, how video games are his escape, fighting at 40 years old and his last fight. He also talked about changing gyms, road rage, and one of the funniest stories about Friday the 13th.

