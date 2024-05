Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed Beno Adamia, who takes on Stipe Brcic at OKTAGON 57, live from Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany. Adamia talked about his impressive promotional debut, potentially earning a flyweight title shot with another win, the growth of MMA in Georgia, and more.

