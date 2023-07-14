Superlek Talks His Upcoming Fight With Tagir Khalilov

Superlek Kiatmoo9 returned to Muay Thai last month and scored a dazzling body shot KO over Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 to keep his unbeaten streak in the sport alive. Three weeks on from that win, and he’s ready for action again.

The Thai superstar stepped in at short notice to fill the main event slot of ONE Fight Night 12 alongside surging Russian striker Tagir Khalilov, who he’ll face in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at the star-studded spectacle.

The decision was an easy one for Superlek. Uninjured and in-shape after his recent contest, he was motivated by the chance to headline the U.S. primetime event.

“I got this offer about a week after I returned to training. I took four days off after my last fight. And then I got an offer, and I accepted it right away. I took another day to rest and began my fight camp,” Superlek told ONE Championship.

Staying active was another major reason that the ONE flyweight kickboxing champion jumped at the chance. It will be his fourth bout in less than a year, and he is very eager to keep his name atop the flyweight Muay Thai rankings

“I am delighted to have an opportunity to compete in ONE Lumpinee and ONE Fight Night. Million thanks to Boss Chatri. It is a great opportunity for me to have my fourth fight in seven months. It is great to be active as a fighter as well,” Superlek stated.

“Of course, I’m not a picky person, I never turned down any opponent or opportunity that ONE offers to me. I just accept and train for the fight. If I don’t have injuries, I’m ready to fight with everyone. I’m always ready for new challenges.”

Just like with the Anane fight last month, Superlek is not taking his return to Muay Thai lightly. He knows he will be facing a dangerous athlete in Khalilov, who went toe-to-toe with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his ONE debut.

“He knocked out both opponents with his fists. That’s his strength. But I love to fight with the puncher. Plus, I think he has determination to kill Thai fighters. But I don’t want to be his third victim. Absolutely not. Let’s see who makes a mistake first in this fight,” said “The Kicking Machine.”

Superlek has broken down his upcoming foe’s film and believes he has found holes that he can exploit. If true, it could be another highlight-reel finish for the Thai superstar.

But he knows he will have to adapt in the moment, depending upon how the action is playing out inside the ring. Already eyeing a potential battle with Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, Superlek is planning a special night in Bangkok on Jul. 14.

“It depends on how the game will be going. To be honest, I want to finish him. But I know he is strong and persistent. But I really want to know if he can stand on his feet if he happens to take a ‘present’ I have prepared for him. If I get a clean shot at his vital point, we are not sure if he would survive the fight. I already fought with many heavy hitters. So, I think I can pass through him in this fight, too,” Superlek said.

ONE Fight Night 12 airs live on Prime Video on Friday, Jul. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will be free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.