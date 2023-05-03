Home
News
Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos Santos (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos Santos (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos Santos (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos Santos (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Olga Rubin vs. Claire Guthrie (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Olga Rubin vs. Claire Guthrie (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Olga Rubin vs. Claire Guthrie (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Olga Rubin vs. Claire Guthrie (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Jéssica Delboni vs. Danielle Taylor (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Jéssica Delboni vs. Danielle Taylor (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Jéssica Delboni vs. Danielle Taylor (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Jéssica Delboni vs. Danielle Taylor (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Monique Adriane vs. Nicole Geraldo (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Monique Adriane vs. Nicole Geraldo (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Monique Adriane vs. Nicole Geraldo (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Monique Adriane vs. Nicole Geraldo (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Liana Pirosin vs. Elise Pone (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Liana Pirosin vs. Elise Pone (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Liana Pirosin vs. Elise Pone (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Elisandra Ferreira vs. Flor Hernandez (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Elisandra Ferreira vs. Flor Hernandez (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Elisandra Ferreira vs. Flor Hernandez (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Elisandra Ferreira vs. Flor Hernandez (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Kendal Holowell vs. Ky Bennett (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Kendal Holowell vs. Ky Bennett (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Kendal Holowell vs. Ky Bennett (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Kendal Holowell (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
News

Invicta FC 53: DeCoursey vs. Dos Santos Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Wednesday, May 3, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 53: DeCoursey vs. Dos Santos, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event features an atomweight title fight.

The event airs live on AXS TV and YouTube starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Tuesday, May 2. Above is a photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Jillian DeCoursey (104.8) vs. Rayanne dos Santos (104.3) – for the atomweight title
Olga Rubin (135.7) vs. Claire Guthrie (135.7)
Jéssica Delboni (115.6) vs. Danielle Taylor (114.9)
Monique Adriane (105.5) vs. Nicole Geraldo (105.9)
Liana Pirosin (126) vs. Elise Pone (125.3)
Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira (105.3) vs. Flor Hernandez (105.8)
Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos SantosKy Bennett (124.8) vs. Kendal Holowell (125.4)
Advertisement