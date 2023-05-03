Invicta FC 53: DeCoursey vs. Dos Santos Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Wednesday, May 3, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 53: DeCoursey vs. Dos Santos, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event features an atomweight title fight.

The event airs live on AXS TV and YouTube starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Tuesday, May 2. Above is a photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Jillian DeCoursey (104.8) vs. Rayanne dos Santos (104.3) – for the atomweight title

Olga Rubin (135.7) vs. Claire Guthrie (135.7)

Jéssica Delboni (115.6) vs. Danielle Taylor (114.9)

Monique Adriane (105.5) vs. Nicole Geraldo (105.9)

Liana Pirosin (126) vs. Elise Pone (125.3)

Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira (105.3) vs. Flor Hernandez (105.8)

Ky Bennett (124.8) vs. Kendal Holowell (125.4)