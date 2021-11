UFC Fight Night Results: Vieira Bests Tate After Five Rounds

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a bantamweight fight between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate.

The event aired in its entirety live on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ketlen Vieira def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Sean Brady def. Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Taila Santos def. Joanne Wood by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:49

Rani Yahya def. Kyung Ho Kang by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Pat Sabatini def. Tucker Lutz by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Rafa Garcia def. Natan Levy by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Lupita “Loopy” Godinez def. Loma Lookboonmee by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Cody Durden def. Aori Qileng by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)