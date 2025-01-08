ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev Preview and Predictions

On Jan. 10, ONE Championship will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev. Friday’s event is highlighted by two MMA title fights, an undisputed featherweight contest and an interim women’s atomweight bout.

In the main event, Tang Kai looks to remain undefeated under the ONE banner. The Chinese striker holds a promotional record of 8-0, including five wins by knockout. Tang plans to extend his featherweight world title reign against rising superstar Akbar Abdullaev, who is 3-0 in ONE.

As for the co-main event, MMA fan-favorite John Lineker continues his journey to a Muay Thai world title. ‘Hands of Stone’ is 2-0 in the sport, both knockouts, and now faces a massive step up in competition against Kulabdam, a two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai champion.

Before Lineker vs. Kulabdam, Denice Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna will battle for the women’s interim atomweight MMA title. Both fighters have a history with the division’s champion, Stamp Fairtex, and plan to leave Friday’s event with gold to ensure they fight her next.

ONE Fight Night 27 also features Tommy Langaker vs. Dante Leon in a catchweight submission grappling match, Chihiro Sawada, the return of Luke Lessei, and more.

ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the preview and predictions for the event.

Tang Kai has not lost a fight since 2017; can he continue his unbeaten streak and hand Akbar Abdullaev his first professional loss?

In March 2024, Tang Kai ended a one-and-a-half-year layoff due to a significant knee injury. The ONE featherweight MMA world champion picked up right where he left off, defeating Thanh Le by third-round knockout at ONE 166: Qatar.

Tang will face a different type of challenge at ONE Fight Night 27. Despite not having much experience on paper, Akbar Abdullaev has extended his undefeated professional MMA record to 11-0 with three knockouts in ONE Championship.

Abdullaev’s last fight showcased that he’s evolving into more than simply a knockout artist. With that said, the 27-year-old will have his hands full against Tang, as the latter has world championship experience against tougher competition.

Abdullaev’s best chance to win this fight is early when he and Tang are exchanging fight-ending punches in close quarters. Tang will likely avoid the danger and secured a third-round TKO once his less-experienced opponent starts running out of energy.

Former UFC standout John Lineker has won both of his Muay Thai fights by knockout; does he make it three in a row and take out Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai?

John Lineker competing in Muay Thai was once a wild fantasy that diehard combat sports fans had when he was in the UFC. With the help of ONE Championship, those dreams have become reality, and the result has been exactly what was expected – vicious knockouts.

Lineker’s Muay Thai run of two fights has been fun to watch. Now it’s time to truly test him in “The Art of Eight Limbs,” as he goes from fighting Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko to a pure Thai striker with high-level experience in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Kulabdam.

There’s a massive difference between Kulabdam and Lineker’s past opponents in Muay Thai. Lineker will undoubtedly have the knockout power to pull off an upset win, but Kulabdam should be able to showcase the sport’s level and secure a third-round finish.

The interim women’s atomweight MMA championship will be on the line; does Denice Zamboanga or Alyona Rassohyna leave with the belt around her waist?

Denice Zamboanga was scheduled to challenge Stamp Fairtex for her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title in 2024. Unfortunately, Stamp suffered a torn meniscus while training, forcing her to pull out from the matchup and recover for the rest of the year.

Stamp will be returning in the next few months, so it’s time to determine who she will fight next. On one hand, Zamboanga is the most deserving in the division of a title shot. Meanwhile, Alyona Rassohyna’s two fights in ONE have been against Stamp, with the series being even.

Rassohyna hasn’t fought since her two clashes with Stamp in 2021. In the meantime, Zamboanga has made four appearances in ONE, including an ongoing winning streak.

Zamboanga will likely utilize her advantage of being more active and execute a fast pace at ONE Fight Night 27. ‘The Menace’ should be able to secure a lead in the early going and cruise to a unanimous decision in the second half of the fight.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

The sleeper matchup for ONE Fight Night 27 is a bantamweight Muay Thai bout between Rambolek and Parhan Gheirati.

ONE Championship has utilized their Friday Fights series to find new talent for their primary roster. Gheirati is the latest example of the process, as the 21-year-old went 6-0 at those events, including four wins by knockout, to secure a spot on a Prime Video card.

Gheirati’s first opponent on the main roster is fellow 21-year-old Rambolek, who holds a promotional record of 4-0. Win or lose, Rambolek delivers entertaining fights, which should make this matchup a barnburner at Friday’s event.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Full Card (Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET) FW Championship: Kai Tang vs. Akbar Abdullaev Tang BW Muay Thai: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. John Lineker Kulabdam Women’s Int. AtomW Championship: Denice Zamboanga vs. Alyana Rassohyna Zamboanga FW Muay Thai: Luke Lessei vs. Cody Jerome Lessei CatchW (180 lbs.) Submission Grappling: Tommy Langaker vs. Dante Leon Leon StrawW: Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Sanzhar Zakirov Zakirov BW Muay Thai: Rambolek Chor Alajaboon vs. Parham Gheirati Rambolek FW: Aaron Canarte vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu Baatarkhuu Women’s AtomW: Chihiro Sawada vs. Meng Bo Sawada BW Muay Thai: Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Dmitrii Kovtun Suablack