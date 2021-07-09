UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Weigh-in Video and Results

On Saturday, July 10, the UFC will host UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, lightweights Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor square off for a third time. The pair’s first encounter came at UFC 178, with the Irishman McGregor scoring a first-round knockout in a bout that took place in the featherweight division. In their second meeting at UFC 257 in January, Poirier exacted revenge, earning a second-round knockout. Now they look to settle the score in the much-hyped rubber match.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The fighters will hit the scales on Friday, July 9. Video of the action appears above, while the results appear below.

Dustin Poirier () vs. Conor McGregor ()Gilbert Burns () vs. Stephen Thompson ()Tai Tuivasa () vs. Greg Hardy ()Irene Aldana () vs. Yana Kunitskaya ()Sean O’Malley () vs. Kris Moutinho ()Carlos Condit () vs. Max Griffin ()Niko Price () vs. Michel Pereira ()Ryan Hall () vs. Ilia Topuria ()Trevin Giles () vs. Dricus Du Plessis ()Jennifer Maia () vs. Jessica Eye ()Omari Akhmedov () vs. Brad Tavares ()Zhalgas Zhumagulov () vs. Jerome Rivera ()Yaozong Hu () vs. Alen Amedovski ()