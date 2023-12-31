Conor McGregor Announces 2024 Return Date, Opponent

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor has announced his return date to the UFC. After a lengthy layoff, the Irish-born MMA athlete has confirmed the date and opponent for his next fight.

When is Conor McGregor Fighting Next?

According to a video McGregor shared on Twitter and Instagram, he will next be fighting in the UFC on Jun. 29 against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas, USA. In the video, he announced:

“Ladies and gentlemen, Happy New Year to you all. I would like to announce the return date for myself, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in International Fight Week on June the 29th. And the opponent? Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler? 185 pounds. [laughs]”

Who is Conor McGregor Fighting Next?

Ireland’s Conor McGregor will next be fighting Michael Chandler in the UFC. The two athletes had coached against one another during a season of The Ultimate Fighter. While the weight is not yet officially confirmed, both athletes have spent most of their career at 155 lbs.

Advertisement



“Iron” Michael Chandler is known for his excitement in his UFC bouts, having won Fight of the Year honors in his 2021 match against Justin Gaethje. The US-born Chandler has a background in NCAA wrestling and was a Bellator MMA world champion. He is a one-time UFC contender.

The 35-year-old McGregor rose to prominence with an impressive set of wins in the UFC before capturing the featherweight crown with a first-round knockout against Jose Aldo. He would then go up in weight to earn the lightweight title via knockout in the second round. McGregor may be best known for his blockbuster matches against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, and Floyd Mayweather.

Most recently, McGregor found himself on a two-fight TKO losing streak against Dustin Poirier. In his last bout, in 2021, he broke his shin and has since been recovering. Chandler, in his most recent fight, is also coming off a 2022 loss against Poirier.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to square off on Jun. 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at least according to “The Notorious” himself. This will be a marquee fight of the UFC’s international fight week.