Combate Global: Chairez vs. Monterroso Results

On Friday, April 9, the Combate Global hosts its first event under its new name from Univision Studios in Miami.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s North American flyweight belt is on the line between Edgar Chairez and Mefi Monterroso.
The main card airs live on Univision at 12:30 a.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
David Martinez vs. Gianni Vasquez
Jessica Vargas vs. Laura Gallardo
Jomal Rodriguez vs. Sergio Sosa
Adam Martinez vs. Pierre Daguzan
Steven Martinez vs. Amir Naser Kazemi