ONE 168: Denver – Tickets and Additional Bouts Announced

ONE Championship made a splash when it debuted in the U.S. with ONE Fight Night 10 last May, and it’s set for an even bigger return at ONE 168: Denver on Friday, Sep. 6.

The promotion had already stacked the card with two extraordinary title tilts, but on Wednesday, to coincide with tickets going on sale at Ticketmaster, ONE revealed an additional championship collision and a Muay Thai thriller.

A previously announced, Xiong Jing Nan and Stamp Fairtex will clash for Xiong’s ONE women’s strawweight MMA championship in the main event, and Jonathan Haggerty will defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the co-main.

But now, flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci will move up to lightweight to try and dethrone Kade Ruotolo from the lightweight throne.

“Darth Rigatoni” has been impressive throughout his two-tenure in ONE Championship, but to leave Denver as a two-division titleholder, he’ll have to overcome Ruotolo, who stands as one of most dynamic athletes in grappling today.

Also added to the lineup is a 140-pound Muay Thai war between Liam Harrison collides with Seksan Or Kwanmuang that could easily steak the Fight of the Night prize.

Both warriors are legends of the sport, and they love to throw leather while never backing down.

ONE 168’s four announced bouts are enough to make any fight fan salivate. It is looking to be another unforgettable evening in downtown Denver, and more bouts will be announced to bolster an already loaded lineup in the coming weeks and months.

Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster. Those looking for VIP experiences can obtain more information about Stage Front VIP’s immersive offerings for the Sep. 6 event here. Stay tuned for more news regarding ONE 168 as it becomes available.