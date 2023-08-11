Cedric Doumbe Opponent Announced for PFL Debut on Sep. 30

Former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Cedric Doumbe will be making his Professional Fighters League debut on Sep. 30 in Paris, France and his opponent has just been announced.

Unbeaten Cedric “Le Meilleur” Doumbe has been booked against fellow French athlete Jordan Zebo. This matchup will headline PFL Europe 3: 2023 Playoffs.

Cedric Doumbe vs Jordan Zebo

The 30-year-old Cedric Doumbe is a dangerous striker. The Cameroonian-French athlete was known for his thunderous knockout power when he defended his GLORY Kickboxing welterweight throne. Six of his seven most recent kickboxing wins were captured by way of knockout.

In 2021, Doumbe vacated his title and moved to MMA. Since then, he has put together a perfect 4-0 record with all four wins coming by knockout. Many MMA organizations expressed interest in the athlete, but, earlier this year, it was confirmed that he had signed with the PFL.

“Le Fauve” Jordan Zébo is a French MMA fighter who will be entering this match with a perfect 4-0 record. Zebo is a veteran of Ares FC and, most recently, is coming off a head-kick knockout victory. This promising fighter was also a medalist in IMMAF.

See below for the full and updated card for PFL Europe 3: 2023 Playoffs in Paris on Sep. 30.

Cédric Doumbé (4-0, France) vs Jordan Zebo (4-0, France)

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (16-1, France) vs Quemuel Ottoni (12-3, Brazil)

Anthony Salamone (8-1, France) vs Jakob Nedoh (6-1, Slovenia)

Siméon Powell (8-0, England) vs Abdellah Er-Ramy (7-1, Spain)

Dakota Ditcheva (8-0, England) vs Cornelia Holm (6-5, Sweden)

Yazid Chouchane (9-3, France) vs Luigi Vendramini (9-3, Italy)

Frans Mlambo (14-5, Ireland) vs Francesco Nuzzi (10-1, Italy)

Dylan Tuke (6-3, Ireland) vs Jakub Kaszuba (9-0, Poland)

John Mitchell (7-1, Ireland) vs Alex Chizov (10-2, Latvia)

Ali Taleb (9-0, Sweden) vs Khurshed Kakhorov (10-1, Germany)

Griet Eeckhout (7-4-1, Belgium) vs Valentina Scatizzi (2-1, Italy)

Lizzy Gevers (2-1, Netherlands) vs Shanelle Dyer (2-0, England)

In a press release, PFL MMA explained:

Also added to the card, and making his Professional Fighters League debut, will be one of MMA’s most highly regarded prospects, Abdoul ‘The Lazy King’ Abdouraguimov. Currently 16-1 and just 27-years-old, the former two weight ARES FC champion will first compete in Paris before entering the PFL Regular Season in 2024. ‘The Lazy King’, who represents a huge addition to the Professional Fighters League roster and the promotion’s ongoing commitment to the French market, will be up against the experienced Brazilain Quemuel Ottoni (12-3) and unbeaten in his past five fights.



On top of Doumbe vs Zebo and Abdouraguimov, who will be taking part in a special showcase bouts, the PFL Europe Playoffs will also host the Light Heavyweight, female Flyweight, Bantamweight and Lightweight Semi-Finals of the inaugural season, as well as qualifier match-ups for PFL Europe’s 2024 season – meaning that it’s incredibly ‘Win or Go Home’ for 20 fighters on the card in what is certain to be an intense and dramatic night in Paris.



Following on from his vicious victory in Newcastle, French Light Heavyweight, Anthony Salamone, will be facing Slovenian ‘The Gorilla’, Jakob Nedoh currently on an monumental six fight winning streak. In the other Light Heavyweight Playoff, England’s ‘Smooth’ Simeon Powell puts his unbeaten record on the line against Spain’s highly rated, Abdellah Er-Ramy, who won via a spectacular 1st round finish in his last bout.



Also on the card after outstanding performances in Berlin on July 8, Ireland’s very own Frans Mlambo, Dylan Tuke and John Mitchell will fight back-to-back-back in Paris in a huge treble of match-ups for Irish MMA as the trio look to book their places in December’s Final at the 3Arena. In the Bantamweight division, Frans ‘Black Mamba’ Mlambo will be facing Italy’s Francesco Nuzzi, who produced a devastating KO in Germany and enters Paris unbeaten in seven years. For the Lightweight Play-Offs, fighting out of Poland, Jakub Kaszuba, is up against fan-favourite Dylan ‘The Nuke’ Tuke while ‘Pretty Boy’ Alex Chizov faces John Mitchell from Cork.



Rounding off the Bantamweight Play-Offs, Ali Taleb from Sweden, who wowed the crowd in Berlin with his sensational win, will aim to continue his unbeaten record as he faces off against striking specialist, Khurshed Kakhorov.



And in the female Flyweight Playoffs, named as one of MMA’s next stars, Dakota Ditcheva from England, will face her second Swedish opponent in Cornelia Holm, while Griet Eeckhout from Belgium, fresh off a brilliant victory in Berlin, will take on Italy’s Valentina Scatizzi.



“PFL Europe’s first event in Paris will bring the MMA league format to France for the first time. We have eight playoff bouts between the winners of the regular season, all competing for a chance at the European Championship and $100,000 prize, headlined by a kickboxing superstar Cédric Doumbé and one of MMA’s hottest prospects Abdoul Abdouraguimov. If you’re a combat sports fan, there is nowhere better to be on September 30th.” said Head of Fighter Operations for PFL Europe, Dan Hardy.

