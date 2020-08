On Friday, Aug. 29, World Lethwei Championship hosted Hideout Battle from Yangon, Myanmar.

In the night’s main event, France’s Souris Manfredi made history as the first female lethwei world champion, stopping Spain’s Maisha Katz by TKO at the end of the fourth round.

The co-main event saw Myanmar’s So Mi Ong Luktupfah edge Uzbekistan’s Artur Te by split decision after a back-and-forth battle.