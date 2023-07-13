Cedric Doumbe to Debut in the PFL on Sep. 30 in Paris

Hosted at the Zenith Paris La Villette in Paris, France, Cedric Doumbe will make his long-awaited debut in the Professional Fighters League on Sep. 30.

Cedric Doumbe to Debut in the PFL

The French-born Cedric Doumbe rose to prominence due to his incredible kickboxing career. The powerful striker earned an overall record of 75-7-1, with more than half of his wins being earned by way of knockout.

The knockout striker Doumbe would capture gold in GLORY Kickboxing earning the welterweight world title in 2016 and 2019 with five total defenses over two title reigns. The 30-year-old athlete won his last four bouts in kickboxing, all by way of knockout.

In early 2021, Cedric Doumbe vacated his GLORY Kickboxing title to pursue a career in MMA. Since then, the French athlete has remained unbeaten in four consecutive bouts, winning all via knockout.

Fans had been speculating where Doumbe would end up as the UFC and PFL both expressed interest in him. Now, it is clear, that the PFL will be his home. No opponent has yet been confirmed for the upcoming PFL MMA bout.

Dan Hardy discussed the signing of Cedric Doumbe and said:

“There are very few martial artists that have reached the level of skill and accomplishment that Cedric Doumbe has attained during his incredible kickboxing career. Now as an undefeated MMA fighter, Doumbe is at the beginning of what could be a very exciting career inside the Smartcage. It will be amazing to have him make his PFL debut as the headliner for our European playoff event in Paris, and an opportunity for the fans to see Cedric take on the next challenge of his illustrious combat sports career.



Doumbe’s fights are exhilarating, and his striking skills will be a challenge for every fighter in his division. If he is to rise to the top of the PFL’s welterweight division, and win the championship, he would put himself in the conversation of the best martial artists of all time.” Dan Hardy