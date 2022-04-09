UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Results

On Saturday, Apr. 9, the UFC will host UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The event features a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by the televised prelims on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. From there, the action shifts to ESPN+ pay-per-view for the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – for the featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – for the bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos