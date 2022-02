KSW 67 Results: De Fries Submits Stošić with Strikes to Retain Title

On Saturday, Feb. 26, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki hosted KSW 67: De Fries vs. Stošić, live from the Global EXPO in Warsaw, Poland. The event featured a heavyweight title clash between Phil De Fries and Darko Stosic.

The event streamed live, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Phil De Fries def. Darko Stošić by TKO (submission to strikes). Round 5, 3:40 – for the heavyweight title

Adrian Bartosiński def. Andrzej Grzebyk by submission (kneebar). Round 2, 0:33

Igor Michaliszyn def. Idris Amizhaev by TKO (punches and elbow). Round 1, 1:06

Dawid Śmiełowski def. Filip Pejic by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:52

Adam Soldaev def. Pascal Hintzen by knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:17

Zuriko Jojua def. Shamil Banukayev by submission (arm-bar). Round 3, 1:57

Borys Borkowski def. Arkadiusz Kaszuba by TKO (elbows). Round 1, 3:55

Yann Liasse def. Oskar Szczepaniak by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)