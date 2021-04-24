KSW 60: Narkun vs. De Fries 2 Results

On Saturday, April 24, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action from the Studio Klubu Wytwórnia in Łódź, Poland for KSW 60: Narkun vs. De Fries 2.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran and current heavyweight titleholder Phil De Fries rematches the promotion’s light heavyweight king, Tomasz Narkun. The pair met previously at KSW 47, with De Fries retaining his belt after five, hard-fought rounds. The loss was the first for Narkun since 2014.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Marian Ziółkowski makes the first defense of his belt against challenger Maciej Kazieczko.
The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Marian Ziółkowski vs. Maciej Kazieczko – for lightweight title
Krzysztof Klaczek vs. Vojto Barborík
Jakub Wikłacz vs. Patryk Surdyn
Patryk Kaczmarczyk vs. Michał Sobiech
Aleksandra Rola vs. Karolina Wójcik
Kacper Koziorzębski vs. Ion Surdu
Izuagbe Ugonoh vs. Uğur Özkaplan
Adrian Dudek vs. Aleksandar Ilić