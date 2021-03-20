Home
KSW 59: Fight Code Results

Combat Press

On Saturday, March 20, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action from Poland for KSW 59: Fight Code.

In the night’s main event, Polish strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski takes on Senegalese super heavyweight Serigne Ousmane Dia.

Gold is on the line in the co-main event as bantamweight champion Antun Račić collides with challenger Sebastian Przybysz.

The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Serigne Ousmane Dia
Antun Račić vs. Sebastian Przybysz – for bantamweight title
Krystian Kaszubowski vs. Michał Pietrzak
Darko Stošić vs. Michał Włodarek
Jason Radcliffe vs. Damian Janikowski
Savo Lazić vs. Sebastian Rajewski
Konrad Dyrschka vs. Łukasz Rajewski
Lionel Padilla vs. Adrian Bartosiński
Cyprian Wieczorek vs. Patryk Likus