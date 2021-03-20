KSW 59: Fight Code Results

On Saturday, March 20, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action from Poland for KSW 59: Fight Code.

In the night’s main event, Polish strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski takes on Senegalese super heavyweight Serigne Ousmane Dia.

Gold is on the line in the co-main event as bantamweight champion Antun Račić collides with challenger Sebastian Przybysz.

The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.