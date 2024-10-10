OKTAGON 62’s Antun Racic: Ready For Rematch 11 Years in the Making

On Saturday, Oct. 12, OKTAGON will make history inside the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfrut, Arena. The upcoming event, OKTAGON 62, headlined by Christian Eckerlin vs. Christian Jungwirth for the King of Germany title, is expected to have over 60,000 fans in attendance.

The main card features an intriguing rematch between Antun Racic and Max Coga. In Jun. 2023, Racic made his OKTAGON debut, defeating Nuno Costa by first-round TKO at bantamweight.

The Croatian-born veteran told Jake Foley of Combat Press he plans to fight at featherweight moving forward. He accepted a featherweight bout against Coga to make the intriguing rematch.

Racic and Coga first fought in Sep. 2013 at Respect FC 10, with the latter emerging victorious by second-round submission. Since then, both fighters have become well-tested veterans in MMA and now look to further their resumes under the OKTAGON banner.

Racic told Jake Foley of Combat Press that he’s excited to climb the OKTAGON featherweight ranks. With that said, he’s currently focused on avenging his defeat against Coga in an underrated fight taking place in front of tens of thousands of fans in Germany.

Racic plans to extend his professional MMA record to 28-11-1, while former two-division NFC champion Coga is making his OKTAGON debut with a record of 26-8-1.