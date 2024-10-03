Jamal Ben Saddik Hit with 10-Month Suspension: Out of Action Until 2025

Moroccan-Belgian kickboxing star Jamal Ben Saddik has been handed a 10-month suspension by GLORY Kickboxing after testing positive for a banned substance.

Jamal Ben Saddik Suspended

This suspension follows a routine doping test in which Ben Saddik tested positive for a substance classified as a “Hormone and Metabolic Modulator,” a category listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list.

Although Ben Saddik provided evidence that the substance was part of a legitimate medical prescription from his doctor, he failed to disclose the medication during the doping test process. The test, conducted on February 19, 2024, occurred while Ben Saddik was inactive in the fighting scene.

Despite his medical justification, the independent GLORY Anti-Doping Commission imposed a 10-month suspension. This was a reduction from the standard 12-month suspension, acknowledging that the prescription was for a legitimate health issue and that the medication had been prescribed before the introduction of new doping regulations.

Ben Saddik’s suspension started on March 6, 2024, and will end on January 6, 2025, allowing him to compete in GLORY events again at that time. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring.

Throughout his career, Ben Saddik has made a name for himself in the heavyweight division of kickboxing. He has twice challenged for the GLORY Heavyweight Championship and has been a rival to Rico Verhoeven.

In July 2024, he found himself in legal trouble when he was arrested on charges of kidnapping and assault. These charges were reportedly related to a conflict involving drug smuggling. Additionally, he had cancer earlier this year. In another incident, he entered the ring after a fight won by Rico Verhoeven and began taunting him.