Bellator 295: Stots vs. Mix Results

On Saturday, Apr. 22, Bellator will host Bellator 295: Stots vs. Mix, live from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The event features the final for the interim bantamweight title and grand prix final.

The Bellator 295 preliminary card airs live on YouTube, or by clicking the picture above, starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix – for the interim bantamweight title and grand prix final

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe

Aaron Pico vs. James Gonzalez

Ray Borg vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary

Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales

Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga

Keoni Diggs vs. Weber Almeida

Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen

Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri