The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship veteran, and member of the Mustache Mafia, Tom Shoaff. Shoaff was most recently seen at BKFC 6 in an all-out war with Julian Lane.

In this episode, Shoaff talks about being bullied into fighting, the support of his mother, his career to date and his near-miss with a power tool. Shoaff went on to talk about his invite to the Mustache Mafia and his future fighting plans.

