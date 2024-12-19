Buakaw Banchamek Appointed Chairman of Combat Sports Development Committee at Rajadamnern Stadium

Muay Thai and Kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek has revealed his return to Rajadamnern Stadium plus a promotion. Along with this comeback, Buakaw has been appointed the new Chairman of the Combat Sports Development Committee at Rajadamnern Stadium.

Buakaw Banchamek at Rajadamnern Stadium

This move marks a new era for both Buakaw and the iconic stadium, as the celebrated fighter will now help elevate Muay Thai on the global stage in his new leadership role.

Buakaw Banchamek, of Thailand, is widely regarded as one of the greatest kickboxers of all time. Starting his fighting career at just eight years old, Buakaw quickly rose through the ranks of Muay Tha. He achieved international recognition by winning the K-1 MAX World Grand Prix in Japan in 2004 during an impressive golden era. Known for his explosive power and quick kicks, Buakaw’s fighting style has earned him countless titles across prestigious Muay Thai and kickboxing events worldwide.

Rajadamnern Stadium was established in 1945 and is the birthplace of Muay Thai. Situated in Bangkok, the stadium has been central to Muay Thai’s growth and global recognition. Recently renovated to meet modern standards while preserving its historic charm, Rajadamnern features cutting-edge technology.

With Buakaw now at the helm of the Combat Sports Development Committee, his passion for Muay Thai will play a crucial role in promoting and expanding the sport globally. His appointment comes at a time when Rajadamnern Stadium is poised to solidify its place as the world’s premier Muay Thai destination.

Buakaw will also be fighting at the 80th Anniversary event at Rajadamnern Stadium facing Han Wenbao on December 21.