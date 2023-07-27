RIZIN FF and DEEP Veteran Yamato Fujita to Debut in UAE Warriors on Aug. 26

Former DEEP World Champion, and veteran of RIZIN FF, Yamato Fujita will be making his debut in UAE Warriors on Aug. 26 against Uzbekistan’s Furkatbek Yokubov.

The news for the UAE Warriors 44 matchup was confirmed to Combat Press writer Tim Wheaton directly from UAE Warriors management.

Yamato Fujita vs Furkatbek Yokubov at UAE Warriors 44

Japan’s Yamato Fujita is an experienced athlete who has a base in karate. Prior to his MMA career, he was a promising kickboxer. In 2017, he faced unbeaten kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa in the finals of the Rizin flyweight kickboxing tournament.

Before his professional MMA and kickboxing debut, Fujita was an amateur boxer who was able to pick up five national titles in Japan. As he aged up, he would pick up amateur boxing titles in High School and university before leaving combat sports behind to join the Japanese military. In 2017, he returned to combat sports.

The Japanese athlete comes from a family of fighters. His father Kazuhiko Fujita was the owner of a Kyokushin Karate dojo. He has two sisters, Noriko Fujita and Shoko Fujita, who are both ranked in Kyokushin Karate. Plus, two brothers, Kenji Fujita and Kazunori Fujita, who are experienced in boxing.

Since transitioning to MMA, the 30-year-old athlete has picked up world titles in DEEP and has won nearly half of his matchups by way of KO/TKO. Fujita’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win against Tatsuya So in RIZIN FF.

Yamato Fujita will debut, in UAE Warriors, in a flyweight matchup against the dangerous ‘Iron Man’ Furkatbek Yokubov. The Uzbeki-athlete is on a four-fight win streak and has won half of his fights by way of KO/TKO. The 28-year-old fighter will be looking to spoil Fujita’s debut in the organization.

UAE Warriors is offering back-to-back double-header events. UAE Warriors 44 will take place on Aug. 26 with UAE Warriors: Arabia the night before. Both of these events will be broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.