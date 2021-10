KSW 64 Results: Pudzianowski Crushes Bombardier, Przybysz Defends

On Saturday, Oct. 23, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki hosted KSW 64: Pudzianowski vs. Bombardier, live from the Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland. The event was headlined by a co-main-event heavyweight battle between Mariusz Pudzianowski and Serigne Ousmane Dia. The main event featured a bantamweight title clash with Sebastian Przybysz taking on Bruno Santos.

FULL RESULTS Sebastian Przybysz def. Bruno Santos by submission (inverted triangle). Round 3, 4:20 – for the bantamweight title

Mariusz Pudzianowski def. Serigne Ousmane Dia by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:18

Daniel Rutkowski def. Filip Pejić by KO (head kick). Round 1, 1:22

Robert Ruchała def. Patryk Kaczmarczyk by unanimous decision

Michał Pietrzak vs. Shamil Musaev ends in a unanimous draw

Sylwia Juśkiewicz def. Karolina Owczarz by unanimous decision

Cezary Kęsik def. Marcin Krakowiak by TKO (leg kick and punches). Round 3, 0:17

Jason Radcliffe def. Albert Odzimkowski by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:42

Oumar Sy def. Adam Tomasik by TKO (hammerfists). Round 1, 1:22