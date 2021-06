KSW 61 ‘To Fight or Not To Fight’ Results

On Saturday, June 5, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action from the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk/Sopot, Poland for KSW 61 ‘To Fight or Not To Fight’.

In the night’s main event, former world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski takes on Łukasz Jurkowski.

The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

