UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Results

On Saturday, Mar. 11, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a bantamweight bout between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Mario Bautista def. Guido Cannetti by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:18

Vitor Petrino def. Anton Turkalj by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Karl Williams def. Łukasz Brzeski by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Davey Grant def. Raphael Assunção by technical submission (reverse triangle choke). Round 3, 4:43

Josh Fremd def. Sedriques Dumas by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 3:00

Victor Henry def. Tony Gravely by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Ariane Lipski def. JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Bruno Silva def. Tyson Nam by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:23

Carlston Harris def. Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)