Three Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 8

ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams is stacked with two exceptional title tilts at the top of the card. However, ONE Championship is also delivering a strong undercard when it returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, Mar. 24.

Fans will see a fun mix of martial arts bouts throughout the evening, and two Muay Thai bouts and a submission grappling affairs should grab everyone’s attention.

With much to prove, here are three martial artists you’ll want to make sure you check out at ONE Fight Night 8.

Advertisement



Danial Williams

“Mini T” took off like a rocket in the strawweight MMA division. He has talked about three-sport gold since arriving in the promotion. After Rodtang Jitmuangnon was forced to drop out of the main event, Danial Williams will have his first shot at gold against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Williams was already entering with a point to prove, following his last outing against Jeremy Miado in a mixed martial arts bout. But with the late change and move up to flyweight, the pressure is firmly off his shoulders.

Known as one of the most exciting martial artists on the planet, Williams can just go out, have fun, and attempt an upset for the ages to claim his first championship. Win or lose, fans should expect “Mini T” to put on a show and bring the action to the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing champion.

Eddie Abasolo

Eddie Abasolo’s ONE debut didn’t go quite as planned, but the American is back for redemption against Niclas Larsen on Mar. 24.

Their featherweight Muay Thai scrap will see Abasolo move down to his natural weight, which should give him a chance to showcase his best. Additionally, the matchup is impotrtant for the stacked division, as divisional king Tawanchai needs contenders to challenge him.

The winner of this matchup won’t be next up for the Thai star, but they will begin to enter the conversation.

So, this is not only an opportunity for Abasolo to show out and entertain the fans with his style, but a key victory may help him become a major player in the featherweight Muay Thai bracket.

Tammi Musumeci

Mikey will no longer be the only Musumeci in ONE once ONE Fight Night 8 finishes next Friday. His sister, Tammi, is set to make her ONE debut on the evening’s lead card against Bianca Basilio – and the matchup is not to be missed.

While Mikey may have ascended to the top of the sport, but Tammi is also a multiple-time IBJJF World Champion. The match with Basilio is a legitimate top-tier grappling affair that could be just the first chapter in a long series between the two strawweights.

Basilio debuted in the Circle in style when she scored a submission win in under a minute last Novemeber, so Musumeci will be keen to slow the hype train. But whether or not she’ll be able to do that remains to be seen.

Circle this bout on the card, and make sure to tune in, as it should be one of the more action-packed battles on the card.

ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Rodtang airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Mar. 24. The event is free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.