On Wednesday, May 13, the UFC hosted the second of three events in a week from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challengers locked horns as Anthony Smith took on Brazilian Glover Teixeira. Smith bounced back from his title defeat to current champion Jon Jones with a fourth-round submission triumph over another former top contender in Alexander Gustafsson. The 40-year-old Teixeira has matched his best run in the Octagon since losing to Jones in 2014, winning four of his last five, including three before the final bell.

After a solid first round by Smith, Teixeira dominated the next four rounds before scoring the TKO in the final frame.

Check below for full results.