UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Results

On Saturday, May 13, the UFC will host UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The event features a heavyweight war between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. The preliminary card also airs on ESPN starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on ABC and ESPN3 at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm

Gabe Green vs. Bryan Battle

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa