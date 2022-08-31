Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 6 Results: Five More Added

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the UFC hosted Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 6, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts. At the end of the evening, all five winners were awarded contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Yusaku Kinoshita def. Jose Henrique by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:43

Sedriques Dumas def. Matej Penaz by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 0:47

Mateusz Rebecki def. Rodrigo Lidio by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:05

Viktoriya Dudakova def. Maria Silva by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Blake Bilder def. Alexander Morgan by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:15