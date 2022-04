XMMA 4: Black Magic Results

On Saturday, Apr. 2, XMMA will host XMMA 4: Black Magic, live from The Fillmore in New Orleans, La. The event features a bantamweight fight between Francisco Rivera and John Dodson.

The event airs live on the XMMA website starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS John Dodson vs. Francisco Rivera Jr.

Kyle Stewart vs. Zak Ottow

John Howard vs. Ange Loosa

Louie Sanoudakis vs. Tateki Matsuda

Kyle Bochniak vs. Carlton Minus

Curtis Millender vs. Jared Gooden

Kyron Bowen vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Andrew Garrette vs. Justin Mead

Josh Harvey vs. Adli Edwards

John Sweeney vs. Cole Smith

Westin Wilson vs. Tyrek Malveaux