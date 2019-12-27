On Saturday, Dec. 28, the K-1 group hosts K-1 World GP 2019 Japan from Nagoya, Japan.

The event features an exhibition bout between two of promotion’s biggest stars, featherweight champion Yuki Egawa and the world’s top-ranked kickboxer Takeru. Egawa earned gold last month, stopping all three of his tournament foes to move his winning streak to seven. Takeru, meanwhile, extended his winning streak to 33 following a close decision victory over former K-1 featherweight titleholder Yuta Murakoshi at the same event.

Elsewhere on the card, the promotion will feature a four-woman 50-kilogram tournament that showcases KANA, Cristina Morales, Josefine Knutsson and Mellony Geugjes.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) beginning at 11:30 p.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.