On Saturday, Dec. 28, the K-1 group hosts K-1 World GP 2019 Japan from Nagoya, Japan.
The event features an exhibition bout between two of promotion’s biggest stars, featherweight champion Yuki Egawa and the world’s top-ranked kickboxer Takeru. Egawa earned gold last month, stopping all three of his tournament foes to move his winning streak to seven. Takeru, meanwhile, extended his winning streak to 33 following a close decision victory over former K-1 featherweight titleholder Yuta Murakoshi at the same event.
Elsewhere on the card, the promotion will feature a four-woman 50-kilogram tournament that showcases KANA, Cristina Morales, Josefine Knutsson and Mellony Geugjes.
The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) beginning at 11:30 p.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Rukiya Anpo vs. Kaew Weerasakreck
TBD vs. TBD – 50-kilogram tournament final
Yoshiki Takei vs. Suriyanlek OBT.Kamphee
Minoru Kimura vs. Marcel Adeyemi
Tetsuya Yamato vs. Fukashi Mizutani
Masaaki Noiri vs. Hasan Toy
Tatsuya Oiwa vs. Stavros Exakoustidis
Hisaki Kato vs. K-Jee
Yuto Shinohara vs. Fumiya Osawa
Jin Hirayama vs. Kota Nakano
Ho Sung Kim vs. Kaito
Josefine Knutsson vs. Mellony Geugjes – 50-kilogram tournament semifinal
Kana Morimoto vs. Cristina Morales – 50-kilogram tournament semifinal
Kotomi vs. Mahiro – 50-kilogram tournament reserve bout
Hinata Matsumoto vs. Mao Hashimoto
Taito vs. Shodai Matsuoka
Takahito Niimi vs. Shodai Matsuoka
Masafumi Kurasaki vs. Hideki
Yuto Saito vs. Kazuki Sagegami
Koji Ikeda vs. Yuki Toyota