UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez Results

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Sumudaerji vs. Tim Elliott

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

André Muniz vs. Jun Yong Park

Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset

Hyun Sung Park vs. Shannon Ross

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar