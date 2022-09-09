ONE on Prime Video 3 Headliners Announced

ONE Championship titleholders Reinier De Ridder and John Lineker are set to put their straps on the line at the promotion’s third outing on Prime Video, ONE on Prime Video 3, on Friday, Oct. 21. (h/t Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com)

Lineker won the ONE bantamweight championship with a crushing knockout of longtime titleholder Bibiano Fernandes earlier this year, and he will be making his first defense of the crown against surging Brazilian upstart Fabricio Andrade.

Andrade has lit up the ONE Circle since arriving in 2020 and has five consecutive victories to his name, with four coming by way of finish. In each of his last three matches, “Wonder Boy” has left the Circle with a highlight-reel knockout.

Advertisement



Now, the second-ranked contender takes his shot at glory, and he will meet one of the most ferocious strikers in the game when doing so. The battle of the unbeaten Brazilian bantamweights could be one of 2022’s most exciting matchups when it goes down as the spectacle’s co-main event.

Following the bantamweight collision, two-division ONE champion De Ridder returns to defend his ONE middleweight title once again.

“The Dutch Knight” is coming off another pristine performance this past July when he choked out former divisional king Vitaly Bigdash to retain the gold. The 16-0 superstar continues to be one of the most impressive athletes in the sport today, and he will welcome his latest challenger at ONE on Prime Video 3, Shamil Abdulaev.

Abdulaev will be making his ONE debut in the main event slot, but the Dagestani star is far from a newcomer to the sport. He holds an impressive 13-1 record and will offer a new look for the Dutch champion.

If Abdulaev can upset the reigning king, he will send shockwaves through the sport and announce himself as a star on the global stage.

ONE on Prime Video 3 will air live on Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 21. Stay tuned for more bout announcements as they are released.